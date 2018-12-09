  • Multiple cars involved in crash near I-40 bridge

    Updated:

    Memphis police are on the scene of an accident near the Interstate-40 bridge. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash estimated to be cleared by 9:00 a.m.

    A TDOT camera appeared to show a salt truck spraying down the area. 

    Westbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked.

    Eastbound traffic is affected with roadway closed.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories