Multiple cars involved in crash near I-40 bridge

Memphis police are on the scene of an accident near the Interstate-40 bridge.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash estimated to be cleared by 9:00 a.m.
A TDOT camera appeared to show a salt truck spraying down the area.
Westbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked.
Eastbound traffic is affected with roadway closed.
