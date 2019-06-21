MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MAJORITY OF FOX13 VIEWING AREA UNDER A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 11:45 PM.
HAYWOOD, LAUDERDALE(TN), MISSISSIPPI(AR), CROSS AND TIPTON COUNTIES ARE UNDER SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS UNTIL 7:25 PM.
HEAT ADVISORY FOR PHILLIPS (AR) AND COAHOMA (MS) COUNTIES FROM 1 PM - 7 PM
-
Make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan on spending a lot of time outside.
-
This afternoon we will warm up to the low 90s.
-
Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
-
Rain chance: 20%--isolated strong storm possible.
-
Damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
-
Winds: 10/15 mph.
-
Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
