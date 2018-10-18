Multiple crews battle fire at Germantown home

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Multiple crews battled a fire at a Germantown home.
According to FOX13 crews on scene, the home is newly remodeled – and the fire was extremely active.
Water now surging up the street to help crews put out this big fire.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) October 18, 2018
One neighbor says she heard pops befor the fire started. I’ll be live at 5 from the scene. pic.twitter.com/DVCdCKb3T3
The fire started at the home in the 8300 block of Briarcreek Road.
Crews rushed to bring water to the scene in order to help put out the fire.
FOX13 crews spoke with neighbors who heard "popping" sounds before the fire started.
It is unclear if there have been any injuries resulting from the fire.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi deputies broke protocol investigating reported sexual assault, body camera video shows
- Mother says Little Caesars pizza gave 2-year-old severe burns
- Coughing? Feeling yucky? You might have the 'Memphis Crud'
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}