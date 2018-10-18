  • Multiple crews battle fire at Germantown home

    By: Tony Atkins

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Multiple crews battled a fire at a Germantown home. 

    According to FOX13 crews on scene, the home is newly remodeled – and the fire was extremely active. 

    The fire started at the home in the 8300 block of Briarcreek Road. 

    Crews rushed to bring water to the scene in order to help put out the fire. 

    FOX13 crews spoke with neighbors who heard "popping" sounds before the fire started. 

    It is unclear if there have been any injuries resulting from the fire. 

