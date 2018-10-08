Multiple crews battle fire at South Memphis business

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple crews battled a large fire at a South Memphis business.
Investigators said the fire started around 4 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South Third Street.
2nd Alarm Fire-2900blk S. Third. Engine 36 O/S, Pallet Company. Fire showing. E36 request 2nd Alarm on arrival.— Memphis Fire Alert (@mfdalert) October 8, 2018
The fire comes just five months since there was a fire at a business at the same location. It's unclear whether it is the same business.
RELATED: Pallet company catches fire, workers say lighting struck the company
We are working to find out if there have been any injuries, and how the fire started.
TDOT cameras showed traffic was blocked off surrounding the fire, as flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the building.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis woman killed, man charged with murder after hitting her with his car
- Mom arrested after leaving 10-month-old child inside car while shopping, sheriff says
- Roof collapses on newborn baby inside Memphis apartment, family blames management
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}