  • Multiple crews battle fire at South Memphis business

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple crews battled a large fire at a South Memphis business. 

    Investigators said the fire started around 4 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of South Third Street. 

    The fire comes just five months since there was a fire at a business at the same location. It's unclear whether it is the same business. 

    We are working to find out if there have been any injuries, and how the fire started. 

    TDOT cameras showed traffic was blocked off surrounding the fire, as flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the building. 

