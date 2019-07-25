Multiple hospitalized, 1 person trapped after crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fre Department spent much of the morning working to rescue someone trapped in a car.
The crash happened at Hickory Hill and Raines Road.
The two-car crash also caused power lines to be knocked down.
One person was trapped in the passenger seat.
FOX13 learned two other people were taken to St, Francis Hospital and one person was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Trapped. Happening right now first responders in Memphis trying to rescue someone trapped in an SUV. This is happening at Hickory Hill and Raines. watch now. pic.twitter.com/5Bc5zb9Gvo— Valerie (@valonfox) July 25, 2019
