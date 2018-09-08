0 Multiple injured, 1 dead after late night shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people are fighting for their lives and one is dead after multiple shootings across the city of Memphis.

First, police responded to a critical shooting in Fox Meadows. MPD told FOX13 the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Forsyth Dr.

One woman was shot on the scene. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available regarding this case.

Officers then responded to another shooting in Binghampton.

Investigators said the shots were fired in the 3000 block of Pershing.

Two men were found shot on the scene. They were both taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is also an ongoing investigation. No suspect information is available.

MPD responded to the next shooting in South Memphis.

Officers told FOX13 the shots were fired at Pond St. and E. McLemore Ave.

One man was found shot and killed on the scene, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation. No suspect information is available.

If you have any information regarding any of these shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

