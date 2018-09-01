Multiple lanes shut down following multi-vehicle crash on I-55

Multiple lanes are shut down on a major Memphis interstate after a multi-vehicle crash.
The accident happened on I-55 northbound near the Third Street exit around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
According to TDOT, the road is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m.
Northbound traffic surrounding the accident is being diverted to alternate routes.
Officials said southbound traffic is not being delayed.
It is unclear if there were any injuries from the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
