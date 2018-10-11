Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for homicide suspects in Shelby County

The Tipton County Sheriff told FOX13 a homicide suspect wrecked in Shelby County trying to flee from the scene.
SCSO is currently investigating a homicide in the area of Tracey Rd. & Portersville Rd. Deputies are actively searching the surrounding area for possible suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement or 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/dBECFY6V5B— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 11, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family of man charged in brutal murder of girlfriend speaks out
- Two people charged in connection with raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone, DA says
- 'I got you right where I want you': Man arrested for attacking woman with extension cord
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Agencies are investigating a homicide near Tipton County and Shelby. Also a helicopter is in the area pic.twitter.com/oMSLE0V0CK— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) October 11, 2018
The crash happened at Tracy and Porterville.
Information about the homicide and the suspect is extremely limited, however, FOX13 does have a crew heading to the scene.
Check back for updates.
Here is a picture of the helicopter flying in the area of Tracy Rd. and Hwy 14 where investigators are investigating a homicide. We’ve seen helicopter flying around several times. Investigators say they are searching for suspects. pic.twitter.com/30zNxGy03Y— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) October 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}