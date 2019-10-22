Multiple local schools closed due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple local schools will not have classes today due to the lack of electricity.
According to SCS, "Due to MLGW power outages, Shelby County Schools has made the decision to close the following schools: Wooddale HS, Hawkins Mill ES, and Westside ES. We sent students to school yesterday anticipating MLGW restorations would be complete, however the decision to close these schools today has been made as a result of the ongoing MLGW outages in the community."
Below is a current list of all closures.
- Balmoral Ridgeway ES
- Hawkins Mill ES
- Wooddale HS
- Oakhaven ES
- Oakhaven MS
- Oakhaven HS
- Westside ES
- Newcomer International Center (located inside Wooddale HS)
- Memphis Merit Academy Charter school
There are currently more than 9,000 customers without power across the Memphis metro.
At the height of the storm, there 42,000 customers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}