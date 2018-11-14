0 Multiple local schools closed Wednesday due to heating system issues

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Multiple schools will be closed due to the extreme cold temperatures, combined with a problem with heating systems.

SCS officials said Kirby Middle School -- which is currently being used as a temporary school for 11th and 12th grade students -- will be closed Wednesday due to "maintenance issues."

We have been notified by Green Dot Schools that they will be closing Kirby Middle School tomorrow due to maintenance issues caused by cold weather. Therefore, classes will be cancelled for Kirby High 11th and 12th grades. We will provide updates tomorrow as they come in. — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) November 14, 2018

Updates will be provided for those students as they come in.

Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School and Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary School will also be closed.

School officials confirmed to FOX13 that they will not reopen Wednesday.

The near-freezing temperatures in the area resulted in the decision to close the schools again.

One school in Shelby County is set to reopen Wednesday following issues with their heating system.

Shelby County Schools announced that Oak Forest Elementary School “will be open and on a normal schedule tomorrow.”

That school and Westwood High School were dismissed early Tuesday – at 12:30 p.m. – due to complications with the heating systems.

Officials said the “extreme temperature drop caused an unexpected malfunction with the heating system.”

Crews were working on the systems since Tuesday morning, and SCS said the issues have been resolved.

Officials previously said Westwood High would be open Wednesday, but they since have discovered “further complications with the heating system.”

Due to the extreme cold, that school will remain closed Wednesday.

Officials said crews will be working to make additional repairs throughout the day.

