Multiple Mid-South school districts starting late due to weather

Frigid temperatures across the Mid-South have caused at least two districts to delay the start of school.
Below is a list of school districts who FOX13 confirmed will not open until later in the day.
- Marion School District: Due to the forecast for frigid temperatures, near-record- level wind chills and possible frozen precipitation for tomorrow morning – MSD will delay school start time tomorrow- Tuesday, November 12- until 10:00 a.m. Bus routes will run 2 hours later than normal.
- Forrest City School District: District will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow due to inclement weather. All district bus routes will run two hours later than normal.
- Crockett County School District will be closed today.
- St. Mary's Episcopal School is closed today. Power outages in the area has closed the school for the day.
