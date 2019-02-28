  • Multiple organizations gather for "I Love Reading" initiative

    By: Shelby Sansone

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Greater Memphis Media nonprofit, LeMoyne-Owen representatives, and Shelby County Director of Education want to build excitement for reading in Shelby County Schools.

    They read to Douglass Elementary students Thursday for an “I Love Reading” initiative.

    Principal Camiah Turner said many of his students do not have access to books.

    “We have so many children who come into our building who lack a lot of exposure to literacy,” Turner said.

    Turner said he wants his students to have more books with African American representation. That’s why he was excited that the volunteers read “Chocolate Me” by Taye Diggs.

    It tells a story about self-acceptance as an African American child.

    “The character in the book looks like our babies,” Turner said.

    21% of Tennesseans are on a level one reading level.

