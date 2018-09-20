SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people were detained by police officers during a protest in South Memphis Wednesday.
FOX13 was on scene when protests first started at the Airways police precinct – people were demonstrating against the MPD officer who shot and injured a man on Monday.
Protestors are on the move to another location after MPD blocked them from getting to the Airways Station. Police also blocked traffic on a portion of Airways. pic.twitter.com/yXGi5sajzU— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 20, 2018
Dozens of people took part in the initial protest, but after around an hour, they moved locations.
Those who went to the area of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Gill Avenue – the location where Martavious Banks was shot by an MPD officer – began blocking traffic in both directions.
Police presence increased at that intersection, and several people continued to sit in the road to prevent cars from getting through.
Police arrested several protestors who were blocking traffic on Elvis Presley. pic.twitter.com/PYFP752IG0— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 20, 2018
There were some confrontations, and FOX13 crews saw multiple people get detained by MPD.
It is unclear at this point if the people who were detained were actually arrested by police or not.
FOX13 is working to find out just how many people were detained by MPD.
