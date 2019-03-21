Multiple people ejected from crash involving children, police say

Four people including two children were rushed to the hospital when a car hit a pole.
The crash happened on the 3200 block of Barron Avenue.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Two adults were taken from the scene in critical condition. The children are expected to be okay, but are recovering at the hospital.
Police said multiple people were ejected from the crash, however, they do not detail exactly how many.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}