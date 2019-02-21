  • Multiple people shot in Covington

    Updated:

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis. 

    The Covington Leader reports three people were shot when a house was hit with several bullets.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    We know the shooting happened on North College Street, just off of Highway 51.

    Everyone who was hurt is expected to be ok.

    Tipton County Sheriff's Department is helping with the investigation. k[

    There's no word of any arrests.
      

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories