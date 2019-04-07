  • Multiple power outages reported as storms move through the area

    Updated:

    Nearly a thousand people are currently without power across Memphis. 

    The Memphis Light, Gas and Water outage map shows the outages spread from Downtown Memphis to Germantown. https://www.fox13memphis.com/top-stories/rain-moves-through-the-mid-south/937312918

