Multiple school districts closed Friday due to flooding concerns

    Multiple school districts have already announced they will be closed Friday due to concerns about flooding on roads and in the surrounding areas.

    McNairy County Schools first announced the district would be closed Friday, two days after officials dismissed early because of flooding after “Round 1” of the heavy rain storms moving through the Mid-South.

    More than a dozen roads in the county had to close because of flooding after overnight rain. 

    Alcorn County Schools in Mississippi also said they will be closed Friday due to flooding concerns. 

    North Mississippi is expected to see the largest amount of rainfall as we move through the weekend. 

    At this point, those are the only districts to close for flooding concerns. 

