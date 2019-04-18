Multiple school districts releasing early due to chance of severe weather

Mississippi - Two local school systems are releasing early because of the chance for severe weather.
Due to the threat of severe weather in the area this afternoon, all South Panola School District schools will have an early release today, April 18, at approximately 1 p.m.
Lafayette Schools will be dismissing at 1:15 p.m.
Lafayette Elementary and Upper Elementary car riders will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and buses at 12:40 p.m.
Tate County Schools will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
Corinth School District will dismiss at 2 p.m.
