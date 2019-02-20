Multiple schools closed today due to lack of power

Three Memphis schools will be closed today due to a lack of power.
The Soulsville Charter School took to social media to let parents and student's know that there will not be any classes today.
Shortly after, Memphis Scholars Florida-Kansas Elementary and Memphis Scholars Raleigh-Egypt Middle School in South Memphis announced they will also be closed.
