  Multiple schools closed today due to lack of power

    Updated:

    Three Memphis schools will be closed today due to a lack of power. 

    The Soulsville Charter School took to social media to let parents and student's know that there will not be any classes today. 

    Shortly after, Memphis Scholars Florida-Kansas Elementary and Memphis Scholars Raleigh-Egypt Middle School in South Memphis announced they will also be closed. 

