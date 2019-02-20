  • Multiple schools closed today due to power outages, one county releasing early for flooding

    Updated:

    Several Memphis schools will be closed today due to a lack of power. 

    The Soulsville Charter School alerted parents and students via social media Wednesday morning to them know there would not be classes for the day.

    Shortly after, Memphis Scholars Florida-Kansas Elementary and Memphis Scholars Raleigh-Egypt Middle School in South Memphis announced they would also be closed. 

    Hollis F. Price Middle College, an SCS school, will not be in session today either. They share a campus with Lemoyne-Owen College, which was without power.

    Another SCS school, AB Hill Elementary, opted to dismiss at 1:30 due to an "extended power outage." All normal dismissal procedures will be followed. School officials will update parents when a decision is made regarding classes on Thursday.

    The McNairy County School District will close at 1:30p today due to flooding.

