Multiple schools, districts across Mid-South announce closures due to illness

Multiple schools and even some entire school districts have announced closures this week due to illness -- and that is extending to next week for some.
Haywood County schools told FOX13 they will be closed Friday because of illness, while North & South Tippah Schools will also closed Friday due to sickness.
Both announced it on Facebook and their website.
On Thursday, Hardeman County Schools announced the district will be closed Friday and Monday due to the flu/illness.
Earlier this week, McNairy County Schools announced the entire district would be closed for the rest of the school week due to a mysterious illness.
A private school in Millington -- Tipton-Rosemark Academy -- also announced it would be closed for the rest of the week due to "illness."
