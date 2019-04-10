Multiple shootings across Memphis leave at least 3 people hospitalized, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were multiple shootings across Memphis that left at least three people hospitalized Tuesday night.
NORTH MEMPHIS
One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Parkway.
The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
SOUTH MEMPHIS
Another man is in critical condition after being shot in a South Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Florida Street.
One man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the suspected shooter was wearing all black clothing. No other information was made available.
ORANGE MOUND
Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in Orange Mound.
MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Cella Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound, but they said his condition is unknown.
The victim has not yet been identified by police.
MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
North Main Station officers are working a shooting at 1095 North Parkway involving a male victim who was shot. 606 Lt was the first car on the scene. The victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2019
No suspect information is available at this point.
