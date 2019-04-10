  • Multiple shootings across Memphis leave at least 3 people hospitalized, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were multiple shootings across Memphis that left at least three people hospitalized Tuesday night. 

    NORTH MEMPHIS

    One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

    Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Parkway. 

    The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.

    SOUTH MEMPHIS

    Another man is in critical condition after being shot in a South Memphis neighborhood.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Florida Street. 

    One man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police said the suspected shooter was wearing all black clothing. No other information was made available.

    ORANGE MOUND

    Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in Orange Mound.

    MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Cella Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound, but they said his condition is unknown.

    The victim has not yet been identified by police.

    MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

