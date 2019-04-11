0 Multiple shootings across Memphis overnight leave 1 dead, at least 3 people hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There were multiple shootings across Memphis that left at least three people hospitalized Tuesday night.

Mayor Jim Strickland spoke out Wednesday about the recent shootings the previous night.

“The murder rate has gone up this year; it’s not much solace that the overall crime rate has reduced by six percent and the vast majority of the murders involve people who know each other,” he said.

Strickland said the crimes where people know each other are the most difficult ones to prevent, even when there’s a police presence.

“So, we really ask the whole community to step up, we need to take domestic violence seriously. There are places out there who will help you,” Strickland stated.

Strickland said they’re working to rebuild the police department in hopes of having 2,300 officers by 2020.

He also said the city increased its summer job program by 75 percent, which will help reduce crime.

NORTH MEMPHIS

One man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Parkway.

The victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.

SOUTH MEMPHIS

Another man is in critical condition after being shot in a South Memphis neighborhood.

According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Florida Street.

One man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the suspected shooter was wearing all black clothing. No other information was made available.

ORANGE MOUND

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in Orange Mound.

MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Cella Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

CORDOVA

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Cordova.

According to police, the victim was found at the Charleston Apartment around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The complex is located on the 2800 block of Gosling Circle East.

North Main Station officers are working a shooting at 1095 North Parkway involving a male victim who was shot. 606 Lt was the first car on the scene. The victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One.



No suspect information is available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 10, 2019

