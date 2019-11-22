  • Multiple Tipton County Schools on lockdown following social media threats

    Updated:

    TIPTON CO, Ten.. - Tipton County Schools put three of their schools on lockdown following social media threats. 

    Rumors were spread by two students this morning which led to the response. 

    Brighton High School, Brighton Middle, and Brighton Elementary are all currently on lockdown. 

    At this time, nothing was found to be credible, the district said. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

