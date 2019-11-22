Multiple Tipton County Schools placed on lockdown following social media threats

TIPTON CO, Ten.. - Tipton County Schools put three of their schools on lockdown following social media threats.
However, they have since been given the all-clear.
Rumors were spread by two students this morning which led to the response.
Brighton High School, Brighton Middle, and Brighton Elementary were placed on lockdown for a part of the morning.
Nothing was found to be credible, the district said.
Update for everyone - BHS, BMS, and BES are all on a precautionary lock down because of some rumors that were spread on social media by two students this morning. We are investigating but thus far have found nothing credible. We will keep you posted...— Tipton Co Schools (@TCSchools_) November 22, 2019
