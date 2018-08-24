Multiple vehicles crash on Memphis-Arkansas Bridge; traffic backed up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Traffic was backed up significantly on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge after a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
Multiple vehicles crashed on the I-55 bridge around 3:30 p.m., according to TDOT.
Southbound traffic was severely backed up for about an hour – with police blocking the roadway – as crews cleared the scene.
One lane was blocked for traffic heading north on the bridge.
It is unclear what caused the accident, and if there were any injuries.
As of 4:30 p.m., it appeared that both directions were beginning to resume normal operations.
We are working to find out more information. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
