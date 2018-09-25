  • Multiple victims in shooting at South Memphis apartment complex

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people are hurt after a shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Cane Creek Apartments on Cane Meadow Circle. 

    According to MPD, there were multiple victims in the shooting. 

    As of now, two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    MPD said another two victims were injured and are in non-critical condition.

    Police didn’t release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories