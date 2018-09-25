Multiple victims in shooting at South Memphis apartment complex

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple people are hurt after a shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Cane Creek Apartments on Cane Meadow Circle.
According to MPD, there were multiple victims in the shooting.
HAPPENING NOW: Large scene at Cane Meadow Circle in South Memphis. Working to learn more about this shooting. pic.twitter.com/ZGU7ri4fxf— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 25, 2018
As of now, two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD said another two victims were injured and are in non-critical condition.
Police didn’t release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
