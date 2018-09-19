  • Munford high school placed on lockdown after person enters school; suspect identified

    A local school was placed on lockdown after an unauthorized person entered the school. 

    Investigators have identified the man as 18-year-old Kyle Spencer Gonzales.

     

    According to the Tipton County School District, the incident happened at Munford High School early Wednesday morning. 

    Gonzales was taken into custody and there were no weapons found. 

     

