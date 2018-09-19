  • Munford high school placed on lockdown after person enters school

    A local school was placed on lockdown after an unauthorized person entered the school. 

     

    According to the Tipton County School District, the incident happened at Munford High School early Wednesday morning. 

    The man was taken into custody and there were no weapons found. 

     

