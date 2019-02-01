0 Munford woman with disability goes days without heat; local company donates furnace

MUNFORD, Tenn. - She spent seven days without heat. Now, one Tipton County woman living with a disability can rest easy at night inside a warm home.

A Munford heating company stepped in, giving her a new furnace after learning hers was cracked.

Gloria Churchill was using space heaters to keep her through the night.

“I have bad days when I think nobody cares, but they do care,” Churchill said.

Each night, she turned to two small space heaters to get through.

“Yeah, and I stayed up all night babysitting them too,” said Churchill.

A risky move for Churchill, who needs a walker to get around after several back and spinal injuries forced her into an early retirement.

“They told me I’d probably be a paraplegic, but God had other plans for me,” Churchill said.

A friend posted about Churchill's cold home online. Infinity Heating and Air Conditioning, a nearby company, stepped in.

The company donated a new furnace to help out, saving her thousands.

Infinity co-founder Jimmy Campbell said with her disability, they had to step in to prevent the worst from happening.

“She was trying to heat her house with only one space heater inside the living room. We thought it was a safety hazard,” Campbell said.

With a new, safer way to heat her home, Churchill said she's no longer babysitting heaters through the night.

“I really slept good last night with my heat going. Let me tell you, I got some Z’s last night,” she said.

The Memphis Fire Department said if you must use a space heater, make sure it’s at least three feet away from anything that can burn, and make sure to check to cords on those devices to see if they’re frayed or otherwise.

