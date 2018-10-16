  • Murder-suicide investigation underway with four children and mother

    MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Five people have been pronounced dead in Maury County Monday night, according to District Attorney Brent Cooper.

    DA Cooper says the investigation appears to be a murder-suicide possibly involving four children and their mother. Officials are still investigating all options.

    The Maury County Sheriff's Department is the lead agency investigating the incident.

    This is a breaking news story. Updates will be posted here.

