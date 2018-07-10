Murder suspect laughed as he left Memphis club after fatally shooting woman, witnesses say

Memphis police have made in arrest in a murder that occurred in the deadly 24 hours over the Fourth of July.
According to police, Ricky Hunter is charged with First Degree Murder for shooting and killing Carolyn Thomas.
Related: Woman shot, killed in South Memphis identified by family
She was shot on the 1200 block of Walker Avenue. The arrest affidavit details that Thomas and Hunter got into a fight. Things escalated when Hunter punched Thomas, knocking her to the ground.
When Thomas was getting up she chunked a beer bottle, which missed Hunter and shattered against the wall.
That is when witnesses said Hunter pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the arm.
As she was bleeding, Hunter stood over the victim, pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire.
"I could have killed her and then she would know who she is f****ing with," Hunter said.
Court records said Hunter then smiled and walked out of the building while laughing.
Hunter turned himself into police on July 9. The affidavit said Hunter is a convicted felon out of Florida and was sentenced to 10 years for Sexual Battery with a Deadly Weapon.
