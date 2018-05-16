0 Murder suspect on the run months after shooting young woman in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search continues for a suspected murderer. It has been three months since a 20-year-old Memphis woman was shot in the head.

Police and U.S. Marshals have been searching for Hakeem Jeb ever since.

On February 13th Sharon Redmond was shot in the back of the head and killed.

A friend of hers was also shot in the head, but he survived. He told detectives, and Sharon’s mother, that Hakeem Jeb pulled the trigger.

“He said, ‘He told us to pull to the back of the apartment and he shot me first I fell back and I heard another gun shot. When I came to, Sharon was laying on the ground. I got out, and put her body in the passenger side and I began to drive to try to find help,’” said Cynthia Redmond, recounting the other victim’s story.

Memphis police found the male victim driving erratically on Elvis Presley Dr. Sharon was already dead.

“Sharon was a bright intelligent person. She had no idea that people would do bad things to her,” said Cynthia.

Cynthia said Hakeem Jeb was Sharon’s friend, who she brought home from Langston University in Oklahoma, where she was a sophomore.

“It was more painful knowing I let him into my home. I offered him food. He sat on my couch.

I feel violated,” said Cynthia.

Now the mother just wants the former friend behind bars. The U.S. Marshals are working on it.

“He has been tied to Illinois, Oklahoma, and Memphis, and we are looking for him,” said Seth Bruce with the U.S. Marshals.

The Marshals and Sharon’s family hope someone will recognize Jeb, and turn him in.

Not only because there is a more than $2,000 reward, but for the 20-year-old, who was taken from her mother and two brothers far too soon.

“I would feel better about it. I could sleep at night,” said Cynthia.

Jeb does have a criminal history.

According to the U.S. Marshals he was charged with assaulting a police officer, because he broke an officer’s thumb while evading arrest.

He is a former college football player, and has ties to Chicago, Oklahoma, Memphis and possibly other states.

You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH, or the U.S. Marshals 24 hour hotline at 1-800-366-0102. Both are anonymous, and you can also email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.

There is at least a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

