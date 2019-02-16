  • Murder suspect on the run, wanted for local homicide

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for murder in Memphis.

    Officers told FOX13 the murder happened in the 500 block of King Rd. in April 2018.

    Rodante Ross, 23, had multiple gunshot wounds and was killed on the scene.

    Investigators believe Dominique Thompson, 25, is responsible for the murder of Roos.

    Thompson has an active warrant for first-degree murder.

    If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thompson, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

