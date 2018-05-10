0 Murder suspect released after witness changes story in preliminary hearing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A murder suspect is out of jail tonight. The most serious charge, second degree murder, was dismissed after a preliminary hearing.

Donvoe Sanders bonded out of jail on April 27th, after his murder charges were dismissed.

On Tuesday night Priscilla Taylor went to the Shelby County jail website.

“I think it was God talking to me letting me know, it's time for you to check. That was my intuition,” said Taylor.

When she searched for her son’s alleged killer, Donvoe Sanders, he was no longer in the jail system.

She reached out to FOX13 and discovered that he posted the $50,000 bond. “I'm angry,” said Taylor.

It’s a dramatic shift from December 16th, when Priscilla was ecstatic that an arrest had been made in her son Mario’s death.

“I said, ‘Oh my goodness they finally got him,’” said Taylor during an interview from December.

However, at the preliminary hearing on February 2nd, the murder charge was dismissed, in large part because a witness, who is now an inmate, changed his story.

“He recanted his story,” said Taylor. “He said he didn't know for sure who was behind him. He didn't know whether or not Donvoe shot him. He just heard the shots and he was running.”

In July, investigators wrote at least two witnesses gave typed statements and identified Sanders in a line-up as the shooter. He was on the run for 5 months when he was arrested on December 16th.

Taylor said after the arrest, the detective reassured her. “He assured me, don't worry, he's not going to get out. We are going to indict him,” she said.

Sanders is out though, until the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office can get an indictment from a grand jury.

“They gave him papers to run,” said Taylor.

Taylor hopes when he is indicted, it does not take five months again to get him in custody.

Sanders is still charged with aggravated burglary, which is why he had a $50,000 bond.

It was lowered from $300,000 when the murder charge was dismissed.

