Murder trial set to begin after teen killed, several others injured during shooting at Memphis park

HORN LAKE, Miss. - The man who allegedly shot and killed a Horn Lake, Mississippi teen in 2016 is set to go on trial at 11:00 Tuesday morning
Marcus Malone, 21, allegedly shot and killed Alana Tello in November 2016 when two groups of teens gathered in Zodiac Park near E. Holmes Road and Tchulahoma Road in Whitehaven.
Related: Ages of victims released in shooting that left teen girl dead and 5 injured
The teens went to the park to resume a fight that began at a party the previous night.
Marcus Malone, 18, fired two shots in the air and began firing into the opposing crowd, killing Tello, wounding five of her friends and sending seven others running for their lives, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Malone was indicted in August on second-degree murder, 12 counts each on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and one count of reckless endangerment.
Malone's bond was set at $2 million.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officers 'acted with legal justification' in shooting death of Memphis man, documents say
- THP: Woman who was involved in crash that killed herself, 3 kids had alcohol in system>
- MPD searching for missing teenager last seen Halloween night
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}