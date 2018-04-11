0 Murdered activist honored with caravan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friends remembered a Memphis anti violence advocate today with a memorial caravan.

Choosey Parker died on April 3rd after being shot outside a nightclub March 18th. Parker spoke out against violence by hold events called a Ride of Tears.

"She is an angel. For me, the question is how do you kill an angel? How do you kill an angel?" said Diamond Mourning, who is the president of Ride of Tears.

Trending stories:

Mourning told FOX13 Choosey Parker was her niece. Together they brought attention to the violence in Memphis that has killed young lives.

Mourning said, "we ride today. We ride not for the children, but we ride for Choosey."

Mourning said she can’t fathom now holding an event for Parker after all they did to stop random shootings.

"We are standing here talking about her. It is not real. These are her glasses. I am looking at her life through her glasses today,” said Mourning as tears rolled down her face.

So, the mock funeral with hearse and family limousine usually held for victims of crime Mourning never really knew now has a profoundly personal connection. It is for her loved one whose life was cut short by a bullet.

Mourning said, "we will ride forever for Choosey, every time we ride, we will ride for Choosey."

The ride of tears traveled through South Memphis where Parker grew up as reminder that violence knows no mercy. Memphis Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting back in March, but Alan Neal and Frank Tuggle have only been charged with aggravated assault.

Both men are free on bond.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.