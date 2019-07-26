0 Murdered Ole Miss student would talk through tears about unknown boy, roommate says

OXFORD, Miss. - It’s been just less than a week since missing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial, 21, was found shot multiple times in north Mississippi.

Fellow Ole Miss student Brandon Theesfeld, 22, was then arrested in connection with her murder two days later.

RELATED: Ole Miss student charged in woman's murder 'harassed her for years', victim's friend claims

Now, Kostial’s roommate at Ole Miss is speaking out about Kostial’s relationship with Theesfeld as investigators are still trying to put together the pieces of what led to her death.

Lauren Riddick told FOX13 she lived with Kostial for a year-and-a-half and planned to be her friend forever. She said when she got that call Saturday morning from a detective, she completely froze.

“He’s like, ‘Your roommate Ally.’ My roommate Ally is dead?” said Riddick.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Anguish turned to anger quickly for Riddick. She has wrestled with the pain for about a week now.

“I was at a red light and everything just stopped for a minute, and I just beat my steering wheel. I was just so angry,” she said. “I didn’t feel anything, I was completely numb.”

Riddick told FOX13 when she closes her eyes, she imagines what those final moments were like for her friend.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows Ole Miss student leaving bar before her murder

“I see her being scared and I can see her face. And I can see her crying and not knowing what to do, and that’s what breaks me down,” said Riddick.

Riddick said Kostial was someone who always saw the good in everyone and everything.

However, when the mug shot for Theesfeld came out, Riddick told FOX13 she had no idea who he was. She was confused.

She said Kostial would talk through tears about a boy but never gave his name.

“All she would say was, ‘One day he says he loves me and the next day he doesn’t,’” Riddick said.

And Riddick said Kostial deserved love because she opened her heart up to everyone.

Theesfeld is still awaiting a bond hearing. Kostial’s visitation is tonight in St. Louis, followed by a funeral Saturday morning.

Background info:

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square in Oxford on July 19. Oxford police confirmed Kostial, 21, was seen on a city camera on the square that night.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial's body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

>> RELATED: Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi, officials say

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Investigators said officers had been tracking Theesfeld’s cellphone and credit card, which led them to that gas station. According to police, a patrol officer noticed his pickup truck – which matched the suspected vehicle’s description – parked at the gas station.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld’s truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 Theesfeld’s clothes appeared to have blood on them, and a weapon was found inside the truck.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.