0 Murders up significantly across Memphis so far in 2019, data shows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - So far, there have been 88 murders across the city of Memphis in 2019 – 16 of them happened in the North Memphis area.

That is an increase compared to the same timeframe in 2018, where there were 71 at this time.

Memphis police data shows North Memphis is not the only community with double-digit murders in 2019.

Three police precincts had the most murders so far:

Old Allen – 16

Airways – 15

Raines – 14

The three precincts with the least number of murders were as follows:

Appling Farms – 4

Mt. Moriah – 6

Ridgeway/North Main – 7

Former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Collins told FOX13 these numbers may reflect a combination of poverty levels and gang violence.

“These aren’t acts of random violence. These are times when the victims know the suspect and the suspect knows the victim,” Collins said.

Collins said this is where community policing can play a major role.

When FOX13 interviewed MPD Director Michael Rallings this week about crime in our community, he said the department is increasing its staff in the homicide unit.

But Rallings said his officers can’t do it alone.

“Because every day some citizens are helping us, they’re calling the police and they’re calling Crime Stoppers. If Memphis wants to be safer, Memphis needs to step up,” said Rallings.

