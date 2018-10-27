0 NAACP national president speaks out on voter issues in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Concerns over voter suppression in Shelby County are getting national attention.

The national president of the NAACP said the election commission is not respecting African American voters.

He was extremely stern saying the Shelby County Election Commission needs to do its job and respect the voters.

“We are pleased with the decision that the court directed this election commission to follow the law,” said Derrick Johnson, National NAACP President.

Johnson didn’t bite his tongue after talking about the commission’s voting tactics.

The NAACP and Tennessee Black Voters Project were in court Thursday after filing a lawsuit against the election commission.

The chancellor ruled in favor of the NAACP, saying the commission must detail how many voters are processed each day.

“It is simple, we didn’t ask for anything that was extraordinary other than if you have been put in a position to carry out the maintenance and overseer of the elections, you should do your job,” Johnson said.

The Shelby Election Commission told FOX13 they plan to file an appeal.

Members of The Memphis branch of the NAACP have been saying for weeks that there’s obstruction when it comes to the election process.

They asked the court to step in after saying 4,000-6,000 applications were set aside for being deficient or incomplete.

“If this was a criminal proceeding, that election commission probably would have been put in jail because they broke the law,” Johnson said.

The NAACP argues that voters were not notified about the problem, but the election commission said they offered to help but were ignored.

“We know that there’s a history of voter suppression in this country and so we’re going to say that we know what it is and that’s voter suppression,” said Memphis NAACP President Deidre Malone.

“NAACP role would be to monitor to make sure that those applications that are defective, individuals are contacted, and they’re given an opportunity to correct any defect in their application,” Johnson said.

When FOX13 reached out to commission about how they plan to proceed, the only statement that they would provide is that they’re filing an appeal.

