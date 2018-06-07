  • Naked man arrested for flashing drivers in Downtown Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested Wednesday for flashing drivers in Downtown Memphis, police said. 

    Memphis police officers were on routine patrol when they saw Justin Smith, 33, walking naked on North Main Street. 

    According to a police affidavit, Smith was flashing drivers as they were passing by on the street. 

    When Smith noticed officers approaching him, police said he quickly began putting his clothes back on. 

    Police arrested Smith immediately without incident and transported to Shelby County Jail.  

     

