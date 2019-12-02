0 Naked man breaks into an Orange Mound family's home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Orange Mound family is afraid to sleep tonight after they said a naked man broke into their home.

Memphis Police responded to a call about a naked man who was armed on the corner of Douglas and Goodwin on Sunday.

The homeowner said she was in her baby's room when all of a sudden, she heard a loud banging noise.

She thought it was her husband working but instead it was a naked man outside her back door.

"Why was he trying to get in the house," said the homeowner. "I mean he got in, and he jumped over the fence."

She said the weirdest part is, she knows the man from the neighborhood.

The homeowner didn't want to show her face or tell us her name because she's scared.

The homeowner said her kids ran into their rooms while her husband managed to lure the man out of the home.

"He was trying to hit my husband, and he was yelling at him, give me your phone and my husband was trying to call 911, too, he's a big guy, he's really tall and big," the homeowner said.

She said the man tried to get back inside her home and grab a fire extinguisher.

"If he was going to break the window from the door, I was going to do something with the knife, fight back and protect my kids," she said.

Police received a call about an armed naked man on the corner of Goodwin and Douglas around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner said she didn't see a weapon, but neighbors told FOX13 that they heard gunshots.

"I just told my children to get down like I said a bullet has no name on it," said Patricia Reese.

Police said the man is in custody.

The family said they are thankful no one was hurt.

"It's really scary because we have kids here, and we didn't know if he was on drugs or what he was going to do to us," the homeowner said.

FOX13 spoke to a person who knows the man and said they are trying to get him help.



