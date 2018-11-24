0 Naked man walks into Subway in Memphis, steals bag of chips before being arrested, owner says

A Memphis man is in jail after police said he stripped naked in the parking lot of a Subway around noon Friday.

Police arrested Kip Suttle and charged him with vandalism and assault. They told FOX13 they received the call just before noon in the 6400 block of Summer Avenue.

Tonight, I spoke with a woman still reeling after a naked man ran inside of a local Subway at 11.



Investigators said Suttle attacked a man who was driving him to cash a check during the drive.

The victim pulled into the lot to stop the attack and get away. Police said Suttle bit him in the triceps and punched him in the face.

FOX13 spoke with the owner of the Subway. He didn’t go on camera but did say Suttle came inside, stole and ate at least one bag of chips before going through an “Employees Only” door into the kitchen.

Suttle was naked at this point.

The store owner and multiple customers tackled Suttle before police made the arrest.

“I was just in shock,” said witness Lisa Basinger.

She and her 5-year-old grandson witnessed the incident.

Investigators also told FOX13 Suttle cause about $1,500 worth of damage to the victim’s car, including a “broken transmission and stereo system.”

