Naked woman holding knife, covered in blood threatens police after stabbing, MPD says

Memphis police arrested a woman for attempted murder, MPD said.
According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to the 3200 block of Chisca. When they arrived, they said they saw Ednita Hunt outside naked, covered in blood and holding a kitchen knife.
"I stabbed the b**** and I will stab you too," Hunt said, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers finally got her to drop the knife and she was arrested.
Inside the home, the victim was found unresponsive inside the home. She had been stabbed multiple times.
Ednita Hunt, 51, is charged with Criminal Attempt to wit: First Degree Murder.
