Names released of 2 TDOT contractors killed on I-40 this morning

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working to clear a scene after a major accident on I-40.
THP told FOX13 two TDOT contractors were struck and killed during a critical crash. A state trooper was also injured when he was struck while inside his patrol vehicle.
A & A Safety, based just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, confirmed 22-year-old Jared Helton and 30-year-old Justin Stafford were the contractors killed.
Officials said the trooper is in non-critical condition, but he has a punctured lung and broken ribs.
Authorities say the contractors killed were crushed by the THP car after another vehicle crashed into a patrol car at a high rate of speed.
The contractors were working in a mobile work zone within a lane closure, replacing the snow plowable markers along the interstate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
