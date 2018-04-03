Nashville-area woman wins $1.8 million HGTV Dream Home prize

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville-area woman got the surprise of a lifetime as she was awarded this year’s HGTV Dream Home.
Emily Muniz, an executive producer at FOX 17 News in Nashville, won the grand prize package valued at more than $1.8 million. Her name was chosen from more than 123 million entries.
Along with the help of her husband, daughter and parents, Muniz was recently surprised by the HGTV team after stopping for groceries on her way home from work.
The giveaway includes a remodeled and furnished home in Gig Harbor, Washington, a Honda Accord and $250,000 from Quicken Loans.
Muniz is somewhat of an HGTV Dream Home superfan and has been playing the odds for several years.
