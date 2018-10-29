Nashville man murdered while chasing car break-in suspects was father of two, engineer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Neighbors in Nashville are waking up to heartbreaking news as a father was gunned down Monday morning while chasing car break-in suspects.
Erik Helffenstein, 45, was killed while chasing suspects outside his home along Meadow Ridge Circle home.
>>Bellevue man murdered while chasing car break-in suspects was father of two, engineer
Police said Helffenstein saw people breaking into neighborhood cars and got in his car to chase the suspects.
At some point near the 7000 block of Highway 100, police say someone in a dark SUV shot through a passenger window, striking Helffenstein. The victim's car crashed and came to a rest in a field.
Neighbors say Helffenstein was married with two children and was a "family man." Neighbors said Helffenstein was an engineer and would often make go-karts for kids in the area.
Metro Police are asking anyone in the Traceside subdivision off Hwy 100 whose vehicle was tampered with, or who has home video of the outside, please call 615-862-8600.
One neighbor said he is getting a home surveillance installed on Monday.
