Nashville residents want investigation into Memphis' Nathan Bedford Forrest statue removal

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Davidson County residents want an investigation into the removal of a Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Memphis.

    The District Attorney's office in Nashville received an "Initiation of Petition" from three residents requesting that the D.A. investigate alleged acts of criminal behavior regarding the removal of the Confederate leaders statue in Memphis.

    The City of Memphis sold the statues to a nonprofit for $1,000 each last year. The nonprofit removed statues of Forrest, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and war correspondent and Capt. J. Harvey Mathes. City Attorney Bruce McMullen maintains the move was legal.

    The petition is currently under review.

    The Nathan Bedford Forrest statue in Nashville has also been a topic of controversy -- and vandalism.

