National Civil Rights Museum events schedule

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. 50 years later, people from all over the world are in Memphis to celebrate the life of the civil rights icon.
The National Civil Rights has a full day of events planned.
FOX13 covered the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago.
Today, we're bring you the most comprehensive coverage on the anniversary of his death.
We’ll be live across Memphis, Atlanta, Birmingham, Selma, and Montgomery. Coverage will feature in-depth stories, interviews with witnesses to history, extensive archive of photos, audio and video – as we focus on the life of Dr. King and his dream for equality.
From 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the NCRM is hosting the MLK50 Day of Remembrance. It will feature excerpts of Dr. King’s speeches, musical performances, interviews, videos, and much more.
You can see the full schedule here.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the NCRM will begin a special MLK50 ceremony. It will focus on the foundational pillars of faith, justice, and peace.
Speakers will include Rev. Jesse Jackson, both the Memphis and Shelby County mayors, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, and many others. There will also be live musical performances.
To see the schedule for the MLK ceremony, click here.
Visit the National Civil Rights Museum website for additional information.
