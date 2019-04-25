0 National Drug Take Back Day encourages people to dispose unneeded medicine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hershey Burnett doesn’t remember the exact moment he first got hooked to drugs, but he can still remember the impact.

“It was like you found something that changed the way you feel to instantly change the way you feel,” Burnett said. “You didn't have to work your way through issues anymore.”

Burnett is now a part of the fight against the substance abuse crisis at Warriors Center in Memphis and Olive Branch. He serves as executive director.

The public can help with the fight Saturday during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency, people are urged to dispose medicine that has expired or is no longer needed.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Law enforcement and community groups have organized drop off locations all over the state.

Burnett said this can go a long way in helping.

“Fifteen to 20 percent of the population that we deal with started out with just pills that they were finding in grandma's medicine cabinet,” he said.

Burnett said that 60 percent of the Warriors Center population has an opioid addiction. About 30 percent combine opioids and amphetamines. This is known as a speedball.

Burnett said the youngest person at his facility is 18. He added getting rid of drugs in the home is a huge positive for young people.

“Especially when you have youth around because they don't always foresee the seriousness of what they're doing and the potential long-term suffering,” he said. “Everyone thinks that will never happen to me.”

According to the National Take Back Day website, Tennesseans disposed over 33,000 pounds of medicine in 2018. The program collected over 900,000 in total.

Burnett said this is a start, but more must be done in the fight.

“I got this in my hand,” he said. “I can get 60 pills, or I can stay in treatment. That's a tough choice for an addict.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.